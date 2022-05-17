Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

On drugs and planning to drive? Then plan to go to court

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 17 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If you take drugs and drive, expect to end up in court.

If you are a druggie and plan to drive in or around Goondiwindi, think again.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.