If you are a druggie and plan to drive in or around Goondiwindi, think again.
Operation Ribbonwood focuses on the detection of drivers under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
In 2021, 41% of lives lost on roads in the Southern Police region - which includes Goondiwindi - were found to have drug andor alcohol in their system.
From May 1 to May 10, Darling Downs Police have detected 24 drug drivers in Toowoomba, Warwick, Goondiwindi, Kingaroy and the Lockyer Valley.
Just one of those arrested was a 22 year-old man from Tasmania. A 1.51 pm on May 14 police intercepted a vehicle on the Old Cunningham Highway. He returned a positive drug reading and will appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrate's Court.
During this same period, 26 drink drivers were also detected in and 320 traffic infringements were issued.
Police are urging motorists to think about their actions when behind the wheel, especially during the rainy period.
Remember:
The Fatal Five are: speeding, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt, driving whilst fatigued and driving while distracted.
Expect police anywhere, anytime.
