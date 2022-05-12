Film-lovers will have a better cinematic experience from today thanks to the installation of a brand new laser projector at the Goondiwindi Cinema and Theatre.
It means movie-goers will catch the latest releases like Doctor Strange, Downton Abbey and The Northman in vibrant crisp colours and exceptional 2K resolution.
Cr Susie Kelly said the new projector was an investment in the future of the heritage-listed cinema. "We'd had the old projector in Cinema One for 10 years, but it was no longer providing the type of quality our movie-lovers expect," Cr Kelly said.
"The laser projector will not only provide much more consistent image quality, it will also be much more cost-effective.
"Projection bulbs needed to be replaced every 600 hours, or about four times a year," she explained. "Each replacement cost around $900. On the other hand, the new projector is all laser and is expected to last 30,000 hours or longer. The new one is also about half the size of the old projector, much quieter to run and has a far lower power consumption, making it more efficient all-around."
New software in the laser projector will also enable the cinema team to access films digitally, whereas previously they were delivered via courier (often from Sydney). The new digital access means films can be ready to screen instantly, and will prevent any disruption due to road closures or freight delays. It also allows the potential for the cinema team to access more films from different distributors.
"The theatre complex is a million-dollar community facility, and we're extremely lucky to have it ," Cr Kelly said. "However, it depends on ticket sales to operate, so I urge residents to support it." Memberships are available for just $10 and include one free film ticket, film discounts and discounts at the lolly bar. Gift cards are also available.
Films showing at the Goondiwindi Cinema from tomorrow, Thursday 12 May, include The Northman, The Lost City, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. More films out later this month include Downton Abbey: A New Era, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and The Drover's Wife: The Legend Of Molly Johnson. For screening times and to book online, visit https://www.goondiwindicinema.com.au.
