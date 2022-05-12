Goondiwindi regional residents are being urged to protect themselves against influenza, as the cooler months start to set in.
The best way to avoid getting sick is to talk to your GP about receiving a flu vaccination.
Advertisement
For the year to date, 1 January to 8 May 2022, there have been 39 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza in the Darling Downs Health region.
Goondiwindi GP, Dr Anna Carswell said this is slightly increased in comparison to previous years, which is why it's important to get the flu vaccine.
"Now is a great time to protect yourself and your loved ones, so you're immunised before the flu season arrives," Dr Carswell said.
"There have been a number of influenza cases in Goondiwindi already, the flu season does peak around August, we encourage our patients to receive a vaccination in late April and May.
"If you haven't already, please make it a priority this month.
"The flu hasn't gone away, and we still face the possibility of a serious flu season this year."
Influenza is a very contagious, viral infection that can affect the upper airways and lungs.In addition to receiving the vaccination, there are also some simple steps that can be taken to help fight the flu.
These include washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you're sick.
Some members of the community are more at risk from influenza and its complications, therefore are eligible to receive the vaccination for free under the National Immunisation Program.
These people include people 65 years and over, pregnant women, all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over six months of age, children from six months to five years of age and people with certain medical conditions.
To find out where you can receive your flu vaccination talk to your local GP or pharmacist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.