Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Mayor pays tribute to a Korean veteran

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 10 2022 - 5:05am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goondiwindi farewelled a true gentleman on Friday. Rex Hoole was a "one off". File Pic.

It was my sad privilege on Friday to attend the funeral of Mr Rex Hoole, the last known Korean War Veteran in the Goondiwindi Region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.