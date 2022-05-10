Council is in the final stages of preparation for its Budget for the next financial year. I want to reaffirm to our residents that Goondiwindi Regional Council is in an extremely strong position compared to almost every other local government in the state, as confirmed by the Queensland Audit Office, who found our Council to be financially sustainable in all areas of operating surplus, financial liabilities and asset sustainability. Of course, this does not mean that Council is immune from the rising costs of materials and service delivery, but your local Council officers, my fellow Councillors and I are working to balance those rising expenses against the obligation and desire to limit cost increases to residents.