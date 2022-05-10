Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Bombshell prediction by Ag Minister if Labor wins

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was an audible gasp of shocked bewilderment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.