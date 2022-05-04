The Liberal Nationals Government will deliver $2.4 million to build the Goondiwindi Open Access Intermodal Freight Terminal.
There's only one catch.
It has to be re-elected.
The $2.4million commitment will be matched by Watco East West to construct an open access, multi-user intermodal freight terminal on a 21.5 hectare rail front site in Goondiwindi with future connectivity to the proposed Inland Rail Corridor.
Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said this "essential infrastructure will bring multiple benefits to the regions.
"By delivering a freight terminal, we are cutting down on cost and opening up more opportunities for freighting, particularly with Inland Rail on Goondiwindi's doorstep.
"Currently, there is a lack of open access terminal infrastructure where containers can be loaded from trucks to trains and vice-versa.
"This freight terminal is an opportunity to reduce the large number of heavy freight vehicles coming into the Port of Brisbane, increasing efficiency within the agricultural sector. The Toowoomba Range rail crossing can now handle High Cube containers meaning the Cotton Industry will be a big potential user.
"Goondiwindi is rich in agriculture and is at the heart of five major highways so it makes sense that this terminal will be built there.
"As we continue to develop the Inland Rail network, this funding puts Goondiwindi front and centre to get goods to market and will be vital in attracting future investment to the Goondiwindi region."
Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg said an extra-ordinary amount of agricultural commodities are generated in the Goondiwindi Region, and the facility will provide a cost-effective rail transport option for the region's outbound and inbound freight.
"The terminal will enable a major modal shift from road to rail for a significant volume of the 150,000-container outbound freight task, which currently originates from within the Border Rivers region of Southern Qld and Northern NSW destined for the Port of Brisbane," he said.
