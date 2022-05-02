Col and Maree take out bowls shield

Results: Markwood Shield Mixed Pairs Final- M Sagse, C Hayes d J Hankins, S Ellison 19:18. Mens Singles Round- G Sloss d A Millgate 25:15. P Jamieson d P Guy 25:22
Social 24.4.22- I Fleming, A Millgate d W Mischlewski, C McClymont 29:12. F Woods, K Millgate d P Guy, G Fairweather 21:19.
26.4.22 Winners- I Fleming, P Guy, S Ellison d I Engelbrecht, G Thompson, D Kitchin 26:16. Jonas, C Clark, J Hankins d B Duddy, D Murphy, P Smith 19:17. Little Chef's new menu Thursdays 6pm, everybody welcome. Members draw and meat raffles.
The Goondiwindi Bowls' Club is about to celebrate it's 75th anniversary.
Planning for the first clubhouse was built on the banks of the Macintyre River in 1947. On April 3 of that year a quote was sought for the laying of the green. A tender of £2702 from Mr W.A. Horne for the construction of rinks and associated works was accepted.
On August 12 work on the first green began. Mr H.A .Leonard was the Engineer Supervisor. The first President was Mr F.C. "Pop" Turner and the first Greenkeeper Mr Les Gall.
