Col and Maree take out bowls shield

By Ian Jones
Updated May 3 2022 - 2:41am, first published May 2 2022 - 12:26am
Markwood Shield winners Col Hayes and Maree Sagse.
Results: Markwood Shield Mixed Pairs Final- M Sagse, C Hayes d J Hankins, S Ellison 19:18. Mens Singles Round- G Sloss d A Millgate 25:15. P Jamieson d P Guy 25:22

