In a boost to local sport and the regional economy, Goondiwindi Regional Council has been awarded $10,000 by the federal government for the Goondiwindi Golf and Cricket Gala Day.
"To ensure an increase in participation, the Goondiwindi and District Cricket Association and the Goondiwindi Golf Club have joined forces and come up with a joint cricket-golf gala day," one of the driving forces behind the event, Eliza Jackson said.
"It's something the whole family an take part in. It will consist of sporting activities for people of all ages and abilities to come and try.
"There'll be junior cricket and golf clinics, women's cricket and golf clinics, a men's 20/20 'big bash", and putting, chipping and longest drive competitions
"The vision is to offer an event which will enable the entire region to come together and connect through sport," Eliza said.
Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the funding would support regional sport while also helping to boost local economies by attracting more visitors to regional areas to attend sporting events.
"The Goondiwindi Golf and Cricket Gala Day to be held on September 11 will bring the community together, attract visitors and stimulate the local economy after a challenging few years," Mr Littleproud said. "With funding of up to $50,000 available to host regionally based sporting events, the Government is helping ensure regional communities can bounce back after the devastating effects of recent flooding.
"Applications received under the first tranche of funding have ranged from 'come and try days' to larger events such as state sporting championships that will engage the broader community and have flow on effects for local businesses."
All local councils in regional, rural and remote areas across Australia can apply for funding under the Regional Sport Events Fund to host sporting events.
Sport Australia's Regional Sport Events Fund will invest $1.9 million to support Local Government Councils in regional and remote Australia to host sporting events.
Events can range from 'come and try days' to larger events, including elite sporting exhibitions and state level competitions that reinvigorate local economies, engage communities and encourage greater visitation to regional Australia.
As regional Australia recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, sporting events will play an increasingly important role in reconnecting and revitalising communities right across the country. The funding will be available to over 400 eligible Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Very Remote, Remote, Outer Regional and Inner Regional areas to partner with their local clubs/associations and sporting event organisers to host a wide range of sporting events in their communities. Go to https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/regional-sport-events-fund for more information.
