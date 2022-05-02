As regional Australia recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, sporting events will play an increasingly important role in reconnecting and revitalising communities right across the country. The funding will be available to over 400 eligible Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Very Remote, Remote, Outer Regional and Inner Regional areas to partner with their local clubs/associations and sporting event organisers to host a wide range of sporting events in their communities. Go to https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/regional-sport-events-fund for more information.

