Goondiwindi Regional Council awarded $10,000 by federal government for Goondiwindi Golf and Cricket Gala Day

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 3 2022 - 4:02am, first published May 2 2022 - 12:12am
Gearing up for a gala sports day. Joel Bock, Morne Vd-merwe from Queensland Cricket, Scott Jackson, Nathan Jorgenson, Nicky Kruger and Eliza Jackson.

In a boost to local sport and the regional economy, Goondiwindi Regional Council has been awarded $10,000 by the federal government for the Goondiwindi Golf and Cricket Gala Day.

