Don't miss magic musical

The Goondiwindi State High School musical Aladdin JR is set to take to the stage.
Our one suggestion, get in and grab a ticket now.
Advertisement
Disney's Aladdin JR. is playing at the Goondiwindi Cultural Centre on May 5-6.
Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm.
The spectacular 60-minute musical is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation.
"The students are having a wonderful time bringing this production together and have initiated all manner of creative ideas for the songs, dances and hilarious script. This show is definitely one for the whole family!" Director Carolyn Stuart said.
Ring bells! Bang the drums!
You will love this exciting stage adaptation of the legendary tale of the lovable thief with the heart of gold. Join Aladdin, Jasmine, and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar.
Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favourite Alan Menken songs such as "Friend Like Me," "A Whole New World," and "Prince Ali," as well as wonderful new songs added for the Broadway production.
With new, colourful characters and nonstop adventure, Aladdin JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages.
For information on purchasing tickets please visit GSHS office or call 4670 0333 for reservations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.