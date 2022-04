We hope everyone had a happy Easter. That's our message courtesy of Evie Sutton, 8. We snapped the hard-working Evie with her Mum Bec outside Border Builders on Saturday morning. They were selling Mothers' Day raffle tickets for the Macintyre Young Writers' Committee. First prize? A VIP party at the Boujee Bird Cage on the Gold Coast for a hundred of your mates. Valued at...$11,000.