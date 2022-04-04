The story of digital: Why narrative is vital in online marketing

Contrary to popular belief, the world of digital marketing can be accompanied by just as many right-brained processes as it is by left-brained processes.



It's not all metrics, spreadsheets, and follower counts. In fact, digital marketing has proven itself to be quite an attractive industry for many creative professionals, simply because there is a myriad of ways that you can express yourself in a variety of disciplines through the work that is produced by marketing specialists.



This is precisely why digital marketing courses in Australia have been observed to be attracting students from a growing variety of different professional backgrounds and personal skill sets.



Fields like advertising, brand design, and even content marketing have been known to utilise artistic principles, ranging from colour composition, symbolism and motifs, and even - you guessed it - literary narratives.



Of course, storytelling can feel a bit left of centre when compared to visual artistic principles, as these can be easily observed in the layout of websites or in ad design, whereas narrative arcs may be less readily perceptible in comparison.



So what role do narratives play in online marketing exactly? This is exactly what we'll be exploring today.

Forming connections with your customer base

Stories are always what have united people or have at least helped connect people who may find themselves separated by distance, culture, or all the other differentiations we can between ourselves and the communities around us.



The ability to understand and empathise with fellow human beings has been the elegantly simplistic solution to some of humanity's most complex social problems.



It is these heartwarming aspects of narrative construction that make it such a powerful tool for developing and presenting brands online.



A brand that is able to make a genuine and lasting connection with its customer base, is likely going to retain more of that base than a brand that is unable or unwilling to engage with its consumers on a more empathetic, human level.



There are multiple ways that a brand can go about establishing strong connections with their customer base, including vocalising their organisational values, ethics, or social principles, practising charitable outreach or implementing community enrichment schemes, or by sharing their own stories, recollections, and experiences that may be relevant or relatable for their customer base.



A fantastic example here of a brand forging powerful connections with a startlingly wide consumer base is when Coca Cola developed and installed interactive vending machines in India and Pakistan as a means of facilitating peaceful and joyous moments between the two conflicting yet neighbouring nations.



This campaign followed in the footsteps of many of Coke's other advertising campaigns that revolved around global unity, but using the particular context of a real-world conflict demonstrated to Coke's expansive customer base that their happy-go-lucky 'world peace' messaging isn't idealistic or removed from reality, but actually rooted in reality.

Holding audience attention online

Another fantastic benefit of rich and relatable narratives is that they actually engage your target audience on a level that marketers simply won't be able to reach when presenting eye-catching ads or web copy that is largely static or unidimensional.



The best and most memorable narratives tend to consider story structure in their creation, this being ensuring that your presented narrative has a dynamic and familiar arc: a beginning, a middle, and an end.



Engaging your audience with an immersive narrative isn't just an effective method for connecting with your consumers on an emotional level, but can also prove to be a fantastic way of facilitating your audience throughout multiple phases of your online campaign.



For instance, a well-placed story can be just what inspires your digital audiences to move from a video ad straight through to your website, where they'll be increasingly likely to see your customer journey all the way through.



The power of narrative in TV advertising has by no means been a secret, as the ad industry does award accolades and professional recognition to advertisements that industry experts consider to be exceptional and highly influential for both fellow advertisers as well as the consumer.



But you don't necessarily need to use visual mediums in order to deliver strong narratives to your target audience. In fact, online marketers can practice utilising story arcs in a wide variety of mediums, ranging from short video advertisements to long-form blog posts or news articles, as well as landing pages that can be found on the other side of your social media and Google ads.

Establishing brand reputability

Last but not least, narrative storytelling in marketing has the potential to hold such an immense impact on your consumers that the narratives you develop may in turn guide the evolution or future development of your business.



This is in truth, the greatest outcome you can expect alongside increasing profit margins, as a company that innately builds its own identity and image is far more likely to experience longevity than a brand that's consistently having to revisit the drawing board anytime any innovation planning is needed.



A great example here is Cadbury's 'glass and a half full of milk' imagery, a slogan which actually dates back to nearly a hundred years ago now, back when they used to sell half-pound bars of chocolate.



Nowadays, whilst Cadbury can no longer claim that each modern bar of chocolate contains this specific amount of milk, the company still uses the image of a glass and a half full of milk as a highly memorable and recognisable aspect of their branding.



The image works in their favour for multiple reasons, some of which include the fact that it pays homage to the company's extensive history, positioning the company as readily transparent when it comes to the production of their sweets, as well as cultivating an association between Cadbury chocolate and wholesome ingredients.



All in all, Cadbury's strong narrative is likely to maintain the brand's strong reputation and its position as a household name in the confectionery industry.



The most important thing to keep in mind when creating any online marketing strategy or even content writing strategy is that the best narratives aren't stylised or immaculately structured.



They are simply authentic representations of your target audience's own buying journey, from confusingly wide open beginnings to glorious, satisfactory endings.

