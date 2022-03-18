news, local-news,

Agriculture is facing increasing volatility and weather extremes. Are farmers ready to meet the challenge? That's one of the main discussion points of the Goondiwindi Region Agribusiness Summit hosted by the Macintyre Alliance next week. It's on Wednesday and Thursday, March 23-24. It's aim is build a farming "toool" box to prepare producers for future drought and climate variability. Day one of the Summit will feature presentations from farmer, Nuffield Scholar and lawyer Claire Booth, Kerin Poll Merino Stud principal Nigel Kerin and business leader/Order of Australia recipient Julia Spicer, and a Summit dinner featuring motivator Joy McClymont of global access fitness company Off The Track Training. Day two will centre around a carbon farming and landscape rehydration field day at Tom and Antoinette Archer's rotational grazing property "Rexton", with guest speakers Sam Skeat from the Mulloon Institute and RCS Chief of Delivery David McLean. Registrations close Sunday, March 20. WHAT: Goondiwindi Region Agribusiness Summit WHEN: Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 March, 2022 WHERE: Goondiwindi Cultural Centre and "Rexton," Goondiwindi TICKETS: www.macintyreagalliance.com/events This project received funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and Murray-Darling Basin Authority and is supported by Southern Queensland Landscapes through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program. B&W Rural, Suncorp bank, GrainGrowers and Goondiwindi Regional Council are proud sponsors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G87JKpmZwCvEsmtQXnfcMy/9137bcf5-24e4-4efc-bf93-ae21233b32c5.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg