news, local-news,

For more than 20 years it was one of the biggest shows in town. It was on "everyone's " calendar and one of THE "must not miss" events in Goondiwindi. It was the Rotary Brain Drain, which all began in the early 1980s in the old Civic Centre and cinema, where the "new" cinema is now, moved to the Church of England hall, which is now a car park, before moving to "home" at the Goondiwindi Community/Cultural Centre. Where it became bigger than Ben Hur or the wide brown land, or Elvis or Dr Seuss or whatever the theme was each year. Of late "home" has become the Goondiwindi State Primary School hall. Which is where quiz lovers and those who just love a good time will congregate on Friday, April 1 for the 2022 Brain Drain. Not surprisingly the theme is "April Fools".The cost for a team of six is $60. Register at the school admin, cash only. No eskies but bring your own snacks. The Rotarians will be manning a barbecue. Doors open at 6pm, quiz begins at 7pm. For more information phone 0419 798 019. In its heyday, teams of six hovered in the hundreds with many just coming to be a part of the show, sitting on the sidelines and having a "quiet" beer or four. Pizzas were delivered while others bought everything from chips and cheerios to chicken liver pate with toasted bread squares washed down with cold beer or bottles of champagne. Some even came for the quiz. But not the The Argus team of the early 1980s. Well not after round two and we weren't the only ones. The round three sheet was tossed on to our round iron table where I think we were debating how many golf balls were on the moon. Which for some reason we found, hilarious. The sheet slooshed on to the table and aquaplaned off the well lubricated table-top and disappeared two teams away. And, then on Monday we developed the photographs in a dark room which smelled of off vinegar just to see what had transpired beyond that point. So to the Big H, Eddie, Sally, Jan and Buckets, thanks for the memories. At least two rounds worth anyway. And there's the time where I lost, not one but two, cameras...But that's another story.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G87JKpmZwCvEsmtQXnfcMy/e0a3b90f-97b0-492d-9ede-113d9bd8f285.jpg/r2_184_3598_2216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg