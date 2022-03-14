news, local-news,

With intense rainfall pelting much of southeast Queensland last week, it's been a busy period of continuing flood recovery and disaster preparedness across the Goondiwindi Region. Reently, Council was pleased to facilitate a free flood recovery day hosted by AgForce SEQ in Inglewood, with representatives from multiple recovery agencies there to assist residents in-person. Council advocated hard for recovery funding for our residents, so it's wonderful to see such a strong local uptake of the Special Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants available now through QRIDA. This kind of funding not only helps the affected individual or business, but if spent locally, will also help our region more broadly by supporting local suppliers and businesses. For more info, visit: https://www.qrida.qld.gov.au/program/special-disaster-assistance-recovery-grants-central-southern-and-western-qld-producers Earlier, Queensland's Inspector-General of Emergency Management Alistair Dawson visited the region to meet with Council and discuss local disaster management and review the region's plans and preparedness for the future. It was an opportunity for him to visit Texas, Inglewood, Yelarbon and Goondiwindi, and to take a look at the Goondiwindi levee and new temporary evacuation point at the Inglewood waste management facility. The Inspector-General was very impressed by our region's preparedness, and paid compliment to all the work our community has done to prepare itself for natural disasters. The CEO of the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, Brendan Moon, also visited our region to facilitate ongoing discussions with Council about the kinds of investments our community needs to be able to rebuild and better prepare for floods. One key area around which we had extensive discussions is the need to invest in improving problem areas in the local road network - Council is advocating for our region to be at the forefront of consideration for funding opportunities. As we have seen once again this weekend, we need to upgrade and better engineer vulnerable sections of flood-prone roads - not just rely on patch-job repairs. Consistent with my commitment to residents to annually hold a meeting of Council in both Texas and Inglewood, I'd like to give a reminder that our next Ordinary Meeting (OM) to be held outside of Goondiwindi is scheduled for this month on March 23 in Texas. I'd like to invite all interested residents to attend, if they can. I can also confirm that Council has extended an invitation to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology to attend the OM, after a scheduled meeting in November was postponed due to the potential flooding. Council has advocated to the BOM for a review of, and a discussion with landholders about, flood modelling and gauges upstream of Texas, following the flood of March last year. Council is hopeful that this will go ahead soon. Finally, a further reminder that I regularly work from the Inglewood Civic Centre on the fourth Friday of the month, and from the Texas Cultural Centre on the second Tuesday of the month. Additional appointments are often available in line with visits to these towns - please call 07 4671 7437 to make an appointment. In other Council news, local businesses are working together to implement an Employment Roadmap. The GRC supports the project and local business Engage and Create Consulting has been appointed to manage the rollout. In a recent survey, 65% businesses reported job vacancies were having an impact. The average reported vacancy fill time is just over four weeks. Solutions fit broadly into three main themes: building local capacity, marketing the region, and local business collaboration.Potential solutions include appointing an HR professional to job-share across employers, developing marketing collateral and online tools to promote the region's opportunities and livability, and developing a regional migration strategy that welcomes and helps new families in the region. One item has already been ticked off the list, with the launch of dedicated local jobs website www.GoondiwindiJobs.com.au

