news, local-news,

Goondiwindi residents have been urged to take increased precautions against mosquito bites after the detection of the mosquito-borne Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV) in the region. Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said on Friday the virus has been detected in a sample taken from a commercial piggery in the Goondiwindi Region, as well as several piggeries in New South Wales and Victoria. Nine piggeries have confirmed JEV in their animals across NSW, Victoria, SA and Queensland. The person who tested positive had been in southern Queensland recently and was being treated in a hospital in Brisbane. "Clinicians at Queensland hospitals have been asked to be alert to the possibility of the Japanese encephalitis virus in people presenting with encephalitis or a similar illness, she said Cr Phil O'Shea holds Council's portfolio for Health and said residents need to take sensible precautions, but should not be alarmed. "This is an introduced virus that has now been found in multiple states and has, by chance, been picked up in a sample in Goondiwindi," Cr O'Shea said. "The first line of defence against JEV is to take all sensible precautions to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes," Cr O'Shea said. "The recent rainfall and likely increase in mosquito numbers mean residents should be extra vigilant." JEV occurs most commonly in pigs and horses but can also be transmitted to humans via a bite from an infected mosquito. It is a nationally notifiable disease in humans and animals. The virus cannot be spread directly from human to human. Council is assisting Queensland Health in its response to the situation. "The Health Minister has advised that most people who become infected will have no symptoms, or mild symptoms such as a headache or fever. However, in rare cases the virus can cause serious neurological illness," Cr O'Shea said. Children under five and older people may be at increased risk of serious illness from JEV. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as body aches, diarrhoea, headaches, fever, feelings of nausea, or any other notable symptoms should contact their GP immediately. Cr O'Shea is urging residents to take simple but effective precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites. "Regularly re-applying insect repellent, installing insect screens and covering up with long, loose clothing with closed-in shoes are all great ways to significantly reduce your risk of mosquito bites, but importantly - just avoid the outdoors whenever mozzies are around, particularly the few hours around and after dusk," he said. "Where possible, residents can also reduce potential breeding sites by emptying any standing pools of water around the house and garden. But with so much wet weather around, the best defence is to prevent being bitten." Residents are also urged to take precautions to control mosquitoes on livestock by using appropriate insect repellents, fly rugs and fly masks. Where practical, Council treats known mosquito breeding areas with larvicides, usually after significant rainfall. For more information about mosquito-borne illnesses, visit: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/clinical-practice/guidelines-procedures/diseases-infection/diseases/mosquito-borne "We have also spoken to mayors about spraying for mosquitoes, as we move past this flood event as well to reduce the risks."

