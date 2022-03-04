news, local-news,

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a major flood warning for the Weir River. Moderate flooding is currently occurring at Talwood [Thursday 3 March], recording a height of 3.96 m at 9 am this morning. The BOM has advised a major flood peak is possible on Friday. Residents should stay alert be aware, but not alarmed. For more information, visit: http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings/flood/border-rivers.shtml Western roads update The Barwon Highway remains closed in several locations. For the latest road updates, visit: http://dashboard.grc.qld.gov.au Funding for western residents impacted by floods New funding has been announced for eligible people adversely affected by the South East Queensland (QLD) Floods in February 2022. Western residents of the Goondiwindi Region may be eligible. The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment can help if you've been significantly affected by a disaster. It's a lump sum payment to help you if you're in a Local Government Area that's been declared for a disaster. It's not for minor damage or inconvenience. If you're eligible, the payment is $1,000 per adult and $400 for each child younger than 16. For more information, visit: https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/south-east-queensland-floods-february-2022-australian-government-disaster-recovery-payment New online survey to assess flood damage The Queensland Government Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has developed a Natural Disaster Impact Survey to assess the level of assistance required to support community recovery. Impacted producers are encouraged to take part in the survey and give details about damage to infrastructure, livestock or crops - with photos if possible. Producers can also report damage to the DAF customer service centre on 13 25 23. For more information about financial assistance currently available for natural disasters, visit: www.daf.qld.gov.au Emergency Contact Details: Keep up to date with rainfall and river conditions: http://www.bom.gov.au/qld

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G87JKpmZwCvEsmtQXnfcMy/c6af6a1d-7088-4262-bffd-623dc9618906.jpg/r0_742_1944_1840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg