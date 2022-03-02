What are the main causes of injuries at work?

This article is in partnership with Smiths Lawyers.



Most employees take a safe working environment for granted. They are assured that accidents in their workplaces are infrequent.

However, complacency while working can mean that even workplaces with less obvious hazards can pose risks to employees.

Accidents can happen anywhere, leading to injuries ranging from less severe to severe. They can have both physical and emotional impacts on the victims while also causing significant financial implications for the employer.

Five leading causes of workplace injuries

Numerous factors can cause injuries in the workplace. Some of the common causes of injuries at the workplace include:

1. Exposure to abrasive or hazardous chemicals

While most of us don't work with hazardous chemicals, those who do are usually at risk of skin or eye reactions and potentially more severe injuries if exposed to them without protection. Improper handling of these chemicals or not wearing personal protective equipment is a common cause of accidents in the workplace.

Employers should ensure employees who work with hazardous chemicals have the appropriate safety equipment like goggles and gloves.

2. Operating heavy machinery

Accidents can happen to employees who work with heavy machinery. Injuries from operating heavy machinery are common in factories, industries, construction sites, and farms.

When body parts are caught in or struck by exposed moving parts or flying objects from machines, the results can often be disastrous. The long and horrifying list of machinery-related injuries includes crushed hands and arms, severed fingers, fractured bones, and more.

3. Fatigue and stress

Fatigue and tiredness in the workplace can be caused by a lack of adequate sleep and rest, leading to exhaustion, inattention, and eventually a workplace injury. Even well-rested employees can grow fatigued while on a job. So, it's essential for employers to ensure employees take breaks at regular intervals.

Physical and mental stress are also less commonly recognised workplace hazards. However, they can cause severe and even fatal accidents. Employees who aren't in the right state of mind or physically sound for a job are highly likely to be injured.

4. Distractions

Distractions in the workplace are similar to being fatigued and stressed. It's simply impossible for workers to perform their jobs to their full potential if distracted. It isn't uncommon to hear stories of workers injured at work because they were distracted while on the job.

5. Improper work environments

It's the role of employers to maintain the right work environment for their employees. Housekeeping is usually a good indicator of a company's attitude towards safety and quality.

Poor housekeeping can create several hazards that can lead to accidents. Improper work environments that could lead to workplace injuries include poor lighting, slippery floors, lack of safety equipment, and much more.

Common work-related injuries

Let's face it, accidents happen at any time and anywhere. Considering how much time we spend at work these days, an injury is bound to occur. Some of the common injuries at the workplace include:

1. Chemical and burn injuries

These types of work injuries aren't quite as common. Burn injuries are usually caused by fires and explosions, while chemical injuries are caused by exposure to chemicals and other hazardous substances. Burn injuries can injure your body tissue respiratory system, and even cause disfigurement in severe cases.

2. Trips, slips, and falls

These account for one-third of all personal injuries at work. They're a top cause of all workers' compensation claims. They can lead to head, back, and neck injuries, broken bones, cuts, sprains, and pulled muscles.

Slips, trips, and fall hazards include slippery floors, improper footwear, busy hallways, and improper lighting.

3. Repetitive stress and over-exertion injuries

Repetitive strain injury (RSI) is a term that describes damage and pain caused by repetitive movement and overuse. Repetitive strain injury affects muscles, nerves, ligaments, and tendons. These injuries are usually caused by improper technique and overuse. Symptoms typically include tenderness, stiffness, or tingling in affected areas.

Repetitive strain injuries aren't just a problem for people who work on keyboards regularly. Any repetitive motion of the joints can also cause it. The cumulative impact of RSI can be severe in some cases. On the other hand, overexertion can happen when lifting, pushing, pulling, holding, carrying, or throwing objects.

4. Fractures and breaks

Bone fractures and breaks can be caused by:

Slips, trips, and falls.

Vehicle accidents.

Impacts from falling objects.

Operating heavy machinery.

5. Wounds, cuts, and lacerations

All sorts of work equipment can end up leaving you nursing a painful wound, cut, or laceration. From power saws to paper trimmers to box cutters and other power tools, numerous pieces of equipment can cause workplace injuries.

Common causes of these injuries include poor training, inadequate safety procedures, and failing to wear proper protection. It's the role of employers to prevent such injuries by providing safety equipment and putting the correct procedures in place.

6. Psychological injuries

Issues including overworking, stress, and workplace bullying, can cause severe and lasting psychological injuries resulting from intense physical injuries suffered at the workplace. Employers should promote a positive work environment focusing on regular breaks and catch-ups to minimise stress.

7. Crashes and collisions

Crash and impact injuries are also quite common at work. Whether they involve vehicles, machines, or other objects in the workplace, they can have severe consequences. However, these injuries are primarily associated with employees who operate motor vehicles.

Some of the instances that can result in crash and collision injuries include:

Falling from a vehicle.

Being struck by falling objects.

Motor vehicle crashes.

It's the role of employers to ensure there are safety precautions in place and in use where appropriate to prevent these injuries.

What to do in case of an injury at work?

Workers who sustain injuries while in the line of work may be entitled to make a workers' compensation claim for their damage. It's crucial to get in touch with an experienced compensation lawyer as soon as possible to kick start your claims process. If you are injured while at work, here's how to file a successful claim:

Seek immediate medical attention for your injuries. WorkCover will pay any medical costs you incur in the claims process. Get a Work Capacity Certificate from the medical practitioner who attends to you. Report the injury to your supervisor if possible. Get in touch with a qualified compensation lawyer. After getting treatment, lodge an application with WorkCover QLD by filling in a claim form. Get in touch with WorkCover as soon as possible because there are deadlines for applying. Missing these deadlines can cause your claim to be denied. Wait for an assessment from WorkCover after submitting your claim. WorkCover will contact you and ask you some procedure questions about your injury and job. You will then get a Notice of Assessment. Within 20 business days, WorkCover will tell you whether your claim has been accepted or denied. If denied, you can appeal. If it's accepted, you'll see the amount of compensation offered. You can either accept or refuse the compensation offered. If you are dissatisfied with the outcome, you can commence a claim for damages against your employer.

Conclusion

Injuries in the workplace are commonplace, and they don't always happen due to someone else's negligence. What's important to remember is that if you suffer an injury at work, you can claim compensation.



An experienced compensation lawyer can help you maneuver the process of submitting your claim and ensure the claim is successful.