How can you begin a story about "what your saw this week" and not begin with, Ukraine and the horror faced by. its people. It was ironic, and telling, that as the Argus hit the streets last week, news had just broken about a rocket strike on a TC tower in Kyiv. The tower is located near a memorial site commemorating the victims of Bayn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust. If there's anything to give you hope in a world ( or is it just one megalomaniac?) gone mad, it comes in the sometimes small but incredibly brave acts of everyday people. And in the unity of countries across the world who have called out Putin, for not just putting the Ukraine people at risk, but the world. While writing this, our two Labs, Daisy and Samson bark in unison. They hear first a slight trundling noise, maybe a crunch of gravel? I write facing a bay of windows facing on to the street. Mick, across the road, who often sits in the front yard under the shade watching the world go passed, is not there. But a toddler in a blue hat teeters and totters by on the run. And coming behind mum patiently and determinedly pushes a pram and the unseen baby, heading off, to the park, up the street, to parts unknown. Two weeks ago Ukraine was like that. No longer, and the world is a far sadder place for it. A Ukrainian military source said that a MiG-29 pilot nicknamed the Ghost of Kyiv, who was claimed to have shot down six Russian planes on the first day of the invasion, was real and was still alive. It was not clear whether he was involved in the dogfight late last week which shot down another two Russian fighters.. The Indian Times reports that the 18 border guards on Snake Island who reportedly told a Russian naval warship to go "f*ck itself". may still be alive. It was believed that all guards were killed in the subsequent rocket strikes. However the Times now believes the prisoners are alive. Rod Marsh, the Australian wicketkeeper who made the mould from which was cast the modern keeper: athletic, brilliant and a batting force. He changed the game paving the way for Ian Healy, Brad Haddin and the game's most devastating batsman-keeper, Adam Gilchrist. Marsh was an integral member of a 1970's teamwhich turned cricketers into stars in a broader sense and who became a part of our social fabric. The moustaches, the take-no prisoners attitude, the larrikinism, the cricketing brain, the lover of the game. "Caught Marsh bowled Lillee" is a part of cricket folklore. He was the first Australian keeper to score a ton, against Pakistan, and he followed that up with a ton in the Melbourne Centenary Test in 1977. He went on to run the Australia cricket academy, to coach, even helping out the Old Enemy, England, and becoming a national selector. Nicknamed "Iron Gloves" in his first Test in 1970-71 for his number of dropped catches, he was also called "Bacchus". As one story went, it was "short for Backus up". But the true story, apparently? A cricket trip through Bacchus Marsh in Victoria, where a joke became a life-long nickname, certainly the fairer version. But, we rather like the idea of Marsh sitting at the pub telling his mates it was the first. But then legends can be self-depreciating. it only adds to the lustre and the legend of one the game's true greats. And then...And then... Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone, Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone, Silence the pianos and with muffled drum Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come. Let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead Scribbling on the sky the message He Is Dead, Put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves, Let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves. (W.H Auden) The KIng, is dead. Like Elvis and JFK and Princess Di. Where were you when you heard? I was in my bed on my phone. A terrible habit, and at 12.52a.m. last night (Friday) a new's headline sprung up on the top right of the screen: "Warne dead". My first reaction was, "one of those bloody clickbait headlines" but, on autopilot and just a little numb, I clicked on it nonetheless. And then in a flood, the newsfeed was full. Larrikin, legend, the greatest spin bowler of all time,if not the best bowler, a headline waiting to happen. To lose Marsh, and then Shane Warne? Reality has become a twisted unreal thing. At least for the cricket family. Of the many stories, pics and videos of his heroics with ball in hand and of his indiscretions, the simplest memory is sitting in the soaring seating of the "old" MCG. It's drinks and as the Aussies wander off, a beachball floats, bounces and tips over onto the hallowed ground, to raucous boos. A security guard runs over and prepares to give it a swift "death", until the blond-haired larrikin with an ear-ring playfully bumps him out of the way. He grabs the rainbow-coloured ball, runs off, evades the "defence" with a deft palm off, kicks it downfield back into the crowd of madly cheering Aussies. Only Warnie. Sadly, the great tragedy is not the loss of his magical, mesmerising skill, but the loss of a father and mate. Fifty-two. To them his loss is immeasurable and transcends, what after all, is just a game. But what a game! Shane Keith Warne you will be missed and for many more reasons than the headlines. High School roundabout? We think the new roundabout on McLean-Callandoon Street makes sense for many reasons. But, what about Sandhurst-Russell streets outside the Community Centre and adjacent to the high school? Of all intersections in Goondiwindi, we reckon it is the most frustrating, especially when you forget it's 3pm or 4.30 to 5pm, when the line of traffic, at least for a Goondiwindi driver, appear endless. What's your view. E-mail ian.jones@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

