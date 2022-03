news, local-news, cricket, women

It's finals' time for women's cricket. The elimination final between Yelarbon and Yetman is on March 5. The grand final is between Macintyre and the winner of that match. Here are some pics of the Yelarbon-Macintyre game on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G87JKpmZwCvEsmtQXnfcMy/60f58659-e67c-40fd-8b3c-1fd3c30dc75f.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg