Caulfield is 'stuffed' and stars to watch

news, local-news,

Top trainer Peter Moody has made the headlines in Victoria after being reported as saying, "'The best on-speed on-fence track in the land is stuffed". (Or words to that effect) "We are seeing Benchmark 70 horses winning Group Races at Caulfield. The track is stuffed from over watering to help expensive imports." A Magistrate has ruled Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir will stand trial over alleged animal abuse and conspiracy charges, According to media reports there will also be charges laid against Jarrod McLean and Tyson Kermond who have entered not guilty charges but Magistrate Saines ruled there was sufficient evidence for more than 30 charges to be heard by a Jury. Apparently Weir, McLean and Kermond are accused of torturing horses in an illicit training regime during the 2018 Spring Carnival On a much nicer note horse lovers are counting the days to the next clash between the two best fillies in Australia, both trained by legendary horseman Chris Waller The boom on the Chris Waller trained ESPIONA was huge after she strolled home in the Listed Stakes at Flemingtin with some people comparing her to WINX as a youngster. Which was ridiculous but she was sent out a raging hot favourite in the Group 2 Light Fingers Stakes with stablemate Fangirl quoted at 16/1 This was also ridiculous as Fangirl had thrashed a strong field in the Carbine Stakes. However this black filly could be anything.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G87JKpmZwCvEsmtQXnfcMy/bb8062d9-c786-4ced-89ff-2a1948b9c383.jpg/r3_245_4798_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg