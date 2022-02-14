This article is in partnership with Neds.



When analysing a horse race, most people only consider external factors, such as trainer behaviour, sire statistics, draw, etc. As important as these factors are, they're not the only ones at play.



Before placing horse racing bets, you need to consider the horse's traits, preferences, and other internal factors so you can anticipate their performance in a particular event.

In this post, we'll share 5 factors affecting a horse's performance during a race you should consider before placing your bets.

5 Performance Impacting Factors to Consider Before Placing Horse Racing Bets

1. Headgear

Headgear is an important piece of equipment used to help horses concentrate during a race and offer protection. It typically includes visors, eye shields, tongue-tie, cheekpieces, and blinkers.



Headgear can significantly impact a horse's performance by altering its form during a race, especially if it's sporting a piece of equipment for the first time or having it reapplied. In contrast, many sires, especially those more prone to showing quirks or an attitude, can benefit from some extra assistance.

2. Days since last run

Like athletes, horses exhibit similar trends in their form according to their running routine. Horses typically perform better after a particular absence from a racecourse, especially after a recent run. So, if you're looking to place a bet, you should consider horses that are relatively fresh and well-rested before a race, as they're more likely to achieve optimal performance.

3. Time of year

Another performance factor to consider when placing horse racing bets is the month and/or season. From a physical perspective, horses generally flourish at different times of the year.



Many perform their best in spring due to the cold breeze and pleasant weather, while others love Summer Down Under and use the scorching heat as fuel to perform better.

4. Personality and style

Like humans, racehorses have personalities and tend to display distinct characteristics on the track. Some steeds thrive off a battle, while others prefer an easy ride. Many horses tend to bully their field from the stalls to the finish. Others like to lead late and make their way through the crowd from the back.



As far as attributes go, some horses rely on instant acceleration, and some prefer to conserve energy early and rely on sharp turns to boost their performance.

5. Ground and distance

Finally, we have the ground and distance - both crucial factors in anticipating a horse's performance and placing bets. Like human athletes, horses tend to favour a particular course (soft, hard, rough, etc.) and a racing distance, which can range from 220 yards (200m) to over 4375 yards (4KM).

Conclusion

Like humans, horses are creatures of habit. Therefore, you need to account for all the factors affecting a horse's performance during a race before striking a bet, especially their past form, personality, and preferences.



With this simple guide, you can make more informed decisions when placing horse racing bets and increase your chances of winning big. If you're ready to get started right away, click here to look at the latest odds for the races today.

Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.